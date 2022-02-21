news, local-news,

Travel is the talk of the day, as international arrivals hit the tarmac at airports across the country. As of Monday, February 21, international travellers will be allowed to enter Australia provided they have two doses of the COVID vaccine. This follows an earlier opening of international outbound travel from Australia in November 2021, in what seems to be the return of international travel in and out of Australia. The Wimmera Mail-Times hit the streets of Horsham to ask, where is the first place you would like to travel to once restrictions ease? South Australia. I have family in the Barossa, my daughter, and grand daughter and great grand daughter in Adelaide itself. Waiting for a chance to get back over there, then get back to the in-laws in Mildura. We can't have the caravan sitting there. Magnetic Island, Queensland. I have two daughters there. I haven't been in about 29 years, the weather is beautiful and the girls just love it there. They can't handle the Victorian cold. Darwin. To see my mum. Nice country and good weather. If we can go anywhere we are happy to go down to Port Fairy. We have a house down there and that is a nice trip for us. We are not interested in any extensive travel. I've just about been everywhere. In Port Fairy my son is doing a few renovations. There are not too many places as good as Horsham. Bali. I love Bali, I love the lifestyle over there it is lovely. Relaxing. Moonta, South Australia. I have family over there. I like it because it is flat. I am going to a surfing school in Rainbow Bay. I have booked and cancelled it three times now - airline tickets and accommodation. Everywhere has been fantastic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/407f6dc5-fb3c-4dbd-9699-4bd7c39255bf.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg