Greg Schultz is on a mission. Two-and-a-half years since the Wimmera Mail-Times last spoke to him, he is hopeful that more people will come forward with pieces of the Wimmera's footballing history. Schultz, a former Wimmera Football League chief commissioner, told the Mail-Times of his desire to keep the region's football history alive in 2019, by compiling photographs of historical memorabilia. READ MORE: "I'm just trying to compile it all into one place, whether I get it finished or pass it on to someone else," Schultz said at the time. He said he has no intentions of keeping the memorabilia but wants to photocopy and photograph it. It's not just Wimmera Football League and Horsham District Football League memorabilia that Schultz is on the hunt for, though. Over the years, the region has been home to countless leagues and teams, many that don't exist today and Schultz is hopeful of recovering as much of their history as possible. "The district league (history) I don't think there's ever been anything done with all the leagues around," he said. "Because as the league's amalgamated, whether the secretaries had it or whether they destroyed it, or whatever, it was never handed onto the next league." Schultz' collection has grown since 2019, but his workload has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I've got a couple of filing cabinets and I'm slowly putting it all together," he said. "I was pretty serious about it when I was on the commission. "And since I've been crook and COVID I haven't been able to do anything, so I'm slowly cranking up again." "I've been right through all the archives at the Horsham Historical Society. MORE NEWS: "There's still a bit in Warracknabeal I've got to go through (and) there's a bit in Ararat I want to source out. "Most of the Wimmera League Clubs have all got their own history books, I've got all them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/4f86382d-d1d8-4639-8f9e-8af6f5b569e9.jpg/r9_185_3604_2216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg