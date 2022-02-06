The Overland: 135 years and counting for the Wimmera's last passenger line

news, local-news,

In January, the Overland train marked 135 years of passage with a series of celebratory stops on its journey between Adelaide and Melbourne. The trip included a visit to Horsham, where the Horsham City Band serenaded passengers with songs, including a sparkling rendition of The Band Played Waltzing Matilda. It was in 1887 that the first Adelaide to Melbourne passenger service began, a steam train called the Intercolonial Express. The name was shortened to either the Melbourne or Adelaide Express, depending on which way one was travelling. READ MORE: In 1926, the name was formally changed to The Overland, as it has continued to be until the present day. Friends of the Overland Victoria's Mark Radford said the Overland was more important than just a train; it was a conduit to the world. "For us in the Wimmera, it's our last link to passenger train services," Mr Radford said. "It provides those options for going to Melbourne or Adelaide, if the bus is unsuitable and you don't want to drive. "But rather than just being a commuter service between two cities, it provides opportunities for people coming from those capital cities or from overseas to visit places along the way; to explore Nhill and Horsham. "It's an important journey and is quite scenic and relaxing." MORE NEWS: Mr Radford said that the experience of COVID-19 has shown that the train is now more important than it ever was. "Like all public transport it got knocked around with COVID, but thankfully the train is back running again," he said. "We almost lost it, but the Victorian government kicked some extra funds in." According to Mr Radford the Friends of the Overland were formed to ensure the train's longevity. "We hope they'll keep it around, it's good to have those bridges between Adelaide and Melbourne," he said. Since that time the train has provided a link between capital cities and the stations along the way. The Train is supported by the Victorian State Government and is a vital 'last link' to Passenger Rail Services in the Wimmera. To coincide with the 135th celebrations a 50 percent reduction in fare prices on the Overland is offered for the months of February and March 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/c264b1d4-4a15-46f5-907a-81110e9ce4a4.jpg/r2_209_4085_2516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg