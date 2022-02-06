news, local-news,

THERE are 17 new foundation pupils who started their school journey on Thursday, February 3 at Warracknabeal Primary School. It was a big first day for the newest additions to the school - thankfully they only had a two day week to kick off the school year. The foundation class got settled learning the school area, where to put their bags, listening to the teacher, getting to know their new classmates and more essential skills needed for their first year at primary school. IN OTHER NEWS: Warracknabeal Primary School now have all pupils from Foundation to Grade Six back on site as of Thursday, February 3. Good luck for the 2022 school year to all pupils.

