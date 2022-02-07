news, local-news,

THE POWER Saver Bonus has been extended for Victorians- the deadline was extended from January 31 to the end of June. Member for Lowan, Emma Kealy, had been a staunch supporter of the bonus. "This government has overseen huge increases in energy prices, so continuing the Power Saving Bonus scheme is the least they can do to help people access some financial relief, particularly after the difficulties of the past two years," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I wrote to more than 10,000 households across the Lowan electorate to advise them of the bonus, and my office received dozens of calls and emails in response from people saying they would not have otherwise known about the assistance available, and that they were so pleased to be able to access a little bit of help." Horsham Neighbourhood House had helped over 330 people secure the Power Saver Bonus. House manager, Charlie Helyar said the extension means more people can access the support. "The Victorian Government has extended the Power Saving Bonus till end of June 2022 as there are still many people in local communities who have still not applied," he said. READ MORE: "With rising costs of electricity an extra $250 is a bonus which can help offset the cost of the bill.The money is paid into the applicants bank account or they receive a cheque in the mail. "I encourage people to contact me at Horsham Neighbourhood House to make an appointment to apply or their local Neighbourhood House to help apply if not in the Horsham area." Ms Kealy applauded the work of the Neighbourhood House in its role helping the community. "Our region's neighbourhood houses have done an amazing job in providing an outreach service to people who need help applying for the bonus," she said. The Power Saver Bonus is open for people with a Health Care or Concession card. Contact Horsham Neighbourhood House on 5382 5352 to book an appointment.

