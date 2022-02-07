news, local-news,

MURTOA College students have already started designing key parts of the skatepark at Rabl park. On Thursday, February 3, a group of Murtoa College students along with acting principal Shannon Argall met with Western Victorian Legislative Council member Andy Meddick to discuss ideas about the park and what they want to see in their community. The skatepark along with a pump track facility at Rabl Park will hopefully be funded through a Victorian Government Grant which is being supported by Mr Meddick. IN OTHER NEWS: Acting principal Shannon Argall said the skatepark is vital for young people in the area. "It's huge, the children really need spaces like this so they have an area to socialise, to be physically active but also to be connected to the community," Mr Argall said. "It's essential they want to stay here and they enjoy being here - the community will prosper when people stay here. There will be investments which flows onto jobs, healthcare, childcare and everyone benefits." Mr Meddick said supporting a social space for young people was important to help a community prosper. "When we provide infrastructure like this that provides great memories and lasting relationships, it gives those ties to community for young people," Mr Meddick said. "It's somewhere for families to come to, it provides that sense of full social cohesion. "This is a $400,000 ask but you can't put a price on what that will give to the families moving forward." Yarriambiack Shire acting chief executive officer Tammy Smith said the petition from young people highlighted how the skatepark gets incredibly hot and unusable due to zero shading. "We're looking for funding to revamp our skatepark, we want to rebuild it and redevelop it," Ms Smith said. "It needs to have access for all abilities and ages. "The children and the youth within the community have really, strongly advocated for this and so council have gone strongly behind it." The funding will be for the Warracknabeal recreation precinct and a skatepark development in Hopetoun.

