Round 11 saw the final round of T20s played and the A Grade action did not disappoint. At Sunnyside Recreation Reserve Homers notched a 42-run victory over Jung, to move to outright second on the table, one spot above the Tigers. READ MORE: Homers won the toss and batted well in partnerships to register a defendable 6-127 from their 20-overs. Paddy Mills was the standout batter with 47 against a Tigers' bowling attack that was best served by Angus Adams (3-22). Needing 128 to win the Tigers had their chances, but lost wickets at inopportune times. Grant Connelly looked back to his best scoring a composed 35 but unfortunately for the Tigers, no other batter was able to reach 20, as the side fell for 85. Baxter Perry and Adam Atwood were the stars of Homers' bowling performance, picking up three wickets each. In the other A Grade match, West Wimmera collected their second win of the season when they defeated Rup-Minyip by seven wickets. Batting first the Blue Panthers made a modest 6-101, which was boosted by a timely 32 not out from Travis Hair at number six. Austin Smith's 2-25 were the best figures by a Warriors' bowler. In response, West Wimmera reached the target just three wickets down with two overs to spare. Liam Preston starred with the bat; his 59 not out off 51 balls the key difference between the two sides. Jake Leith and Bailey Young finished with identical figures of 1-21. In B Grade, the Horsham Saints had a comfortable 109-run win against Colts, which was set up by Saints' batter Ben Sawyer. Sawyer's 92 off just 59 balls pushed the Saints to an imposing 5-192 off their 20 overs at Coughlin Park. Brad Millar was Colts' best bowler taking 2-34. Unfortunately for them, Colts never really got going and were dismissed for 83, with Saints' Aiden Laffy claiming the extraordinary figures of 4-5. Dylan Arnott top-scored for the visitors with 15. Hosts Blackheath-Dimboola were too good for Jung in their B Grade match, walking away with a 38-run win. The home side made 6-155 batting first, with Daniel Polack top-scoring with 41. Jason Frost snared 2-11 to finish the Tigers' best bowler. Jung ended their innings 6-117, restricted by the tight bowling of Blackheath-Dimboola; led by Brodie Cramer with 2-8. In the remaining B Grade clash, Laharum had a comfortable eight-wicket win over Lubeck- Murtoa at Cameron Oval. Lubeck-Murtoa compiled 7-125 from their allotted overs; Blake Turner was the standout contributor with 45. MORE NEWS: Connor Cowan did the damage with the ball for Laharum, claiming figures of 4-16. In reply, Laharum reached the total for the loss of two wickets after 17.2 overs. Dayan Wilfred top-scored with 39, while Tomas Arthur's 1-16 were the best figures of the Lubeck-Murtoa bowlers.

