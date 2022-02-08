news, local-news,

Round nine of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association came and went at the weekend, with exceptional tennis on display across all divisions. In the Pennant division, Horsham Lawn defeated Drung South Purple 8 (80) - 4 (61) to strengthen their grasp on top spot. READ MORE: The win is Lawn's eighth successive win after narrowly going down to Kalkee in round one. The hosts got off to a flyer in round nine, winning their first three rubbers, before Purple's Hayley Thomas got her side on the board with an 8-6 win over Gemma Walker. Unfortunately for Purple, Lawn went on to win five of the next six ties to extinguish any hope of a Drung South comeback. It was in the doubles that Lawn really shone, winning five of their six rubbers. Graeme Wood, Cherie Wood and Stuart Mcrae had days to remember for Lawn emerging victorious in all three of their contests. At home, Drung South Orange had a narrow loss to St Michael's 6 (67) - 6 (78). It was a tight affair all day between the sides, as no team possessed more than a one-set lead at any point. Orange young gun Logan Casey continues to show why he's a player to keep an eye on as the only player from his team to win all three sets, while Jess McDonald achieved the equivalent for St Michael's. Despite the loss, the result still sees Orange move above Central Park into fifth due to their superior percentage. In the remaining Pennant match, it was Kalkee who comfortably accounted for Central Park 11 (95) - 1 (43) In Horsham. After their first victory last week, Central Park was no match for the second-placed Kalkee. A highlight for Central Park was rising star Adele Joseph's 8-7 singles victory over Emily Polack. The round 10 fixture sees Kalkee travel to St Michael's, Central Park host Drung South Purple and Horsham Lawn face Drung South Orange in Drung. Over in round nine of the A Special Division, there were some heavy defeats handed down to numerous teams. Natimuk United defeated St Michael's 12 (107) - 2 (54), Horsham Lawn Gillespie accounted for Telangatuk East 11 (102) - 3 (63), Homers vanquished Central Park 12 (103) - 2 (69) and Brimpaen won 11 (103) - 3 (53) over Drung South. MORE NEWS: The remaining match between Kalkee and Haven however went against the grain. Kalkee at home, won by a mere game in an absolute thriller that finished 7 (92) - 7 (91). The only change in the ladder after Saturday's results was Brimpaen jumping to sixth and St Michael's sliding to ninth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/5a60e6c2-0192-4ed7-86a0-3f7119ff50df.JPG/r1918_225_5568_2287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg