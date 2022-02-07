news, local-news,

A Horsham charity store made a generous donation to Grampians Health Service's palliative care team, allowing them to buy a new piece of equipment. Volunteer-operated Craft for a Cause, located on MacLachlan Street, has donated $5000 to the health service's palliative care team for the purchase of an oxygen concentrator. Grampians Health palliative care nurse Jody Membrey said the donation would be a great support to her patients. RELATED - Craft for a Cause records strongest 12 months in five year history "Palliative patients generally have an oxygen concentrator at home to keep up their oxygen level but they can't take that with them to appointments," Ms Membrey said. "However, they can borrow the portable device from our team when they have an appointment so they can still maintain their oxygen flow." Ms Membrey said the donation came at the right time because the previous device had stopped working. "It's good to have one again and would be even better to have a back-up one," Ms Membrey said. OTHER NEWS: "We are very thankful to Jan and the volunteers at Craft for a Cause because a portable oxygen concentrator is a big expense for these people at what is already a difficult time in their lives." Shop manager Jan Morris said Crafts for a Cause sold locally made craft work and home grown produce and plants. "We rely on stock from more than 100 local suppliers," Ms Morris said. "We sell their items for them and keep 25 percent which is then donated to a cause that we choose." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/a1ca9f6d-f598-4451-8906-d1741421c1b1.JPG/r0_374_4301_2804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg