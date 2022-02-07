news, local-news,

The state government is looking to improve tourist safety with the installation of a new roundabout in the Grampians. The intersection of Mt Victory Road and Mt Difficult Road will receive the roundabout upgrade, to provide a safe U-turn point and reduce the risk of accidents and vehicles running off the road. Northern Grampians Road is a popular tourist route with 315 vehicles travelling on it each day to reach some of the region's most famous tourist destinations. Due to sweeping curves, the road has been identified as a high-risk, high-speed area. In the five-year period to 2018, there have been two crashes at the Northern Grampians Road and Mt Difficult Road intersection, resulting in one serious injury and one other injury. Construction of the single-lane compact roundabout started on Monday, February 7, and will take up to eight weeks to complete. READ MORE: Traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of construction works and maintain traffic flow. Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the upgrade was part of the Government's $25 million investment to improve safety at more than 200 intersections across the state. "As tourism returns to the regions, it's great to see more and more Victorians exploring all that our state has to offer, including the Grampians," she said. "This new roundabout will make exploring this incredible region safer for the thousands of visitors who flock to the region each year. "Everyone travelling on our road network deserves to get home safely at the end of the day - that's why we're continuing to invest in infrastructure that is proven to save lives and reduce the risk of serious road trauma." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/50e81aab-1334-4750-90f2-c4b34d9088ca.jpg/r2_0_724_408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg