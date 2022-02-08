news, local-news,

A valiant Horsham Hornets women's side fell agonisingly short of victory, in their Country Basketball League semi-final against the Warrnambool Mermaids on Saturday. The side fought until the final buzzer in Warrnambool, ultimately going down by nine points against the season's best side - 72-63. READ MORE: The Hornets led at every break, but unfortunately, a last quarter where they were outscored 20-6 proved the major difference. Ema Iredell once again shot well, top-scoring with 22-points, while Faith McKenzie contributed 18-points of her own. Speaking on the loss, Hornets' coach Bec McIntyre said that it was a "fantastic game of basketball" and her side "played exceptionally well for three-and-a-half quarters". "Unfortunately we just couldn't finish out in that last quarter," McIntyre said. "We just kind of dipped at the end really. "Our girls dug deep, they fought hard, they threw everything at them that they had, we didn't leave anything on the court. "We did our absolute best and from a coaching perspective that's all you can ask." Despite just missing out on the decider, McIntyre voiced her pleasure towards the side's season in its entirety. "I'm really, really proud of what our girls were able to achieve and the way that they held themselves and conducted themselves and really respected the jersey," McIntyre said. "As we've said previously, our goal coming back after having our two years off was to get the program up and running and really make it fun for the girls to come back and be a part of. "And then obviously to be competitive and make finals. "From our perspective, our team goal was to make the finals, which we achieved. "We knew that we had absolutely nothing to lose going to Warrnambool; we beat them once, they'd beaten us once." Due to the impact of the pandemic, the 2021/22 season was the first time that Horsham had entered men's and women's teams into the CBL since the 2019-20 season. Now that the senior basketball program is back up and flourishing, there will no doubt be bigger things to come from the women's Hornets in the future. "For us, it's really about just building, " McIntyre said. "We've got a great group of girls and hopefully they've all enjoyed it and they can all come back, depending on what's happening in their lives and where they're at. "(Our focus is) Just to build that next wave of juniors up and blooding them into the senior game and continuing to be competitive, so hopefully next year or the year after we can look to try and take the championship out. "It's good basketball, they're good teams and we definitely competed with every single one of them for the whole season. "We just looked at the positives and looked at the fact that we've all had a great season and everyone's improved, especially coming off really no basketball for two years." Warrnambool will take on the Portland Coasters in the women's grand final on Saturday at 5.30 pm at the Horsham Basketball Stadium. Following that match, at 8 pm the Hornets men will take on the Portland Coasters for the South West CBL Men's title, also at the Horsham Basketball Stadium. The Hornets qualified for the big dance after a ten-point away win over the Colac Kookas on Saturday night in their semi-final. MORE NEWS: If the Hornets are able to defeat the Kookas on Saturday it will be their first championship title since 2018, when they defeated the Bendigo Braves in the North West grand final. For a full wrap-up of the Hornets men's semi-final win over Colac and an in-depth preview of Saturday's home grand final between the Hornets and Portland, see Friday's edition of the mailtimes which will include an eight-page liftout. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/72d98a5b-801f-433c-96df-629dc9e7dda4.jpg/r10_88_3941_2309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg