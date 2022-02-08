Horsham part of Victoria's social housing blitz

news, local-news,

Horsham is set to benefit from a sweeping Victorian government maintenance program for social, affordable and disability housing. $30 million has been invested to upgrade and maintain up to 450 Specialist Disability Accommodation facilities across Victoria. More than $2.1m has so far been invested in Western Victoria, making improvements to 48 homes, including in Horsham, Ballarat and Geelong. There are six Specialist Disability Accommodation homes in Horsham, of those five are having work done under this program. READ MORE: The works come as part of a broader push from the Victorian government. According to the Victorian government, almost $500 million has been used to "upgrade and maintain" more than 23,000 social housing units across Victoria and build 168 new social housing dwellings. The maintenance funding, which has created more than 2,900 jobs across Victoria, includes work such as painting, roofing, fencing, and smaller renovations of kitchens and bathrooms in public housing to improve livability. This funding, combined with the Victorian Government's landmark $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, has helped keep the building and construction sector humming during the pandemic. The Big Housing Build, which the Victorian government has called "the largest single investment in social and affordable housing in Australia's history" is aimed at delivering over 12,000 new homes across Victoria, in addition to creating 10,000 jobs per year over the four years of the program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/eb2b548f-ec95-4a28-a074-29934e969fac.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg