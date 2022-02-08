Police catching driver going more than 170km/h near Pimpinio

news, local-news,

Police have apprehended a driver who was driving at speeds of between 174-178km/h along the Western Highway near Pimpinio. On Friday, February 4, Horsham Highway Patrol were patrolling Horsham when they observed a gold Nissan X-Trail wagon speeding through the city. After following the car, police observed the driver overtaking other vehicles over double white lines and painted traffic islands whilst speeding, causing vehicles to take actions to avoid a collision. The driver, a 19 year old male P-plater, was intercepted, where he was arrested and interviewed at the Horsham police station for reckless conduct endangering persons, dangerous speeding, exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h or more and other driving related offending. READ MORE: The accused will face the Horsham Magistrates Court at a later date and his vehicle was impounded for a period of 30 days. Police are appealing for any witnesses of the gold Nissan X-Trail who may have dash cam to contact Senior Const. Mellington of the Horsham Highway Patrol on 53829200 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/4c145b9d-0552-430a-bf04-e0f2ba9fe21e.jpg/r27_0_1096_604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg