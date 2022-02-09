news, local-news,

There was no shortage of senior representative cricket played on Sunday in the region. Playing in their inaugural season, the Horsham over 40s side claimed the KFC Festival of Cricket title when they defeated South West Cricket Association by 26-runs in Hamilton. READ MORE: Batting first, Horsham compiled a formidable 7-167 from their 40 overs, thanks in large to Justtin Combe who struck 73 batting at number three. Travis Hair was Horsham's next best with 32. In reply, seven of South West's batters made it to double figures but none reached 30 due to timely wickets from the Horsham bowlers. Hamilton was ultimately dismissed for 141 from their allotted overs. Gavin Young (3-10) and David Puls (3-14) had the best figures of the Horsham bowlers, while Rowan Scott and Travis Hair also chipped in with two wickets apiece. Over at Central Park, Stawell and the Grampians Cricket Association had a 108-run win over the Wimmera-Mallee Cricket Association in the Wimmera-Mallee Grampians Challenge. From their 40 overs, GCA amassed an imposing 3-191 from 40 overs, with Thomas Hannett and Jarrod Blandford the main contributors. Both batters finished unbeaten, on 66 and 69 respectively, with 14 boundaries scored between them. Hunter Connolly was the best of the WMCA bowlers claiming the economical figures of 1-10 off eight overs, while Lachlan Patching and Jacob Patching both snared a wicket. In response, WMCA never really got going and were all out for 83 off 31.4 overs. Aaron Schofield was the only batter to reach 20, top-scoring with a 28 that included four boundaries. MORE NEWS: Cooper Anderson was the next best with 12. The wickets were shared around by the GCA bowlers, however, Michael Harricks had his side's best figures of 3-15 off six overs. Lachlan Dalkin and James Phillips were also rewarded with two wickets each. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/dd94e43d-88c5-4c09-aaea-0e31cdb1751c.JPG/r1277_934_3373_2118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg