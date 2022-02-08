news, local-news,

DUNMUNKLE Lodge has lost two of its nurses due to a lack of childcare. In a time where there is a healthcare worker shortage during a pandemic, losing staff is a huge blow for the aged care provider in Minyip. Management board member of the Dunmunkle Lodge, Casey Kosch said she couldn't believe the childcare situation had become so desperate. "Dunmunkle Lodge had four full time staff who were ready to be employed at the end of 2021," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "There were accommodation issues too, but two full time registered nurses had to pull out due to childcare issues." Ms Kosch said even with childcare Horsham, the facilities are so full the RN's couldn't even put their names on a waiting list. "We had no childcare for them," she said. "We had two RN's ready to go and they had to pull out." Ms Kosch said the lodge wanted to have RN's in for most shifts at the facility to care for their residents. "With staff capacity as it is, if COVID comes, where are we going pull the extra staff from to combat that?" she asked. "We are a small facility, so two full time registered nurses is huge for us. "And to lose them because of childcare? It's a human basic right. And we can't do anything about it as employers."

