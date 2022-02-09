news, local-news,

According to coach Scott Benbow, the youthful Horsham Hornets will "dare to dream" this Saturday night when they host Portland in the CBL South West grand final. Fresh from a semi-final away win over the Colac Kookas - the best team of the regular season - the Hornets coach sees no reason why his side can't win the ultimate prize. READ MORE: "I said to the boys after the (Colac) game, 'we've done nothing but give ourselves a chance, let's dare to dream a little bit bigger than we thought'," Benbow told the Wimmera Mail-Times. Against the Kookas, who had previously lost just one game for the season, the Hornets triumphed by ten-points. Hornets' captain Mitch Martin was immense with 29-points, while Cody Bryan added 21. Benbow was full of praise for his side that was without stars Sam Breuer and Matty Lloyd. "The guys that played did an unbelievable job," Benbow said. "They threw everything they had at us. "They were trying to be really physical with the younger boys, the smaller bodies and verbally they tried to get in their heads a little bit. "And the guys didn't bat an eyelid they just kept playing. "If they put a bit of a run on us we just controlled the ball, that was a very mature game by us." Benbow pointed to numerous contributors that helped ensure the Hornets' win but conceded it was an entire team effort. "Mitch (Martin) had a hell of a game, Cody Bryan had a hell of a game. Max Bryan, even though he didn't have as many points as last game he did a really good job stopping Connor Hultgren, their main shooter," Benbow said. "Veterans Timmy Wade and Matty Lovel sort of steadied the ship for us and Matty had a really good game. "Harley Pope came off the bench, who hasn't played many minutes in the last few games just due to unavailability or rotations and he was unreal." The Coasters have the wood on the Hornets so far this season, winning both clashes so far; by 13-points in round five and by just three-points in round eight. Despite this, Benbow believes that Saturday night's semi-final win against the Kookas will do wonders for his side's confidence ahead of the grand final. "Portland have got us both times this year," Benbow said. "It was by three points last time and we felt that we probably determined what happened in the last quarter more than what they did. "We think we can adjust this weekend. We certainly don't go in and fear them and we'll have a full squad to pick from. "Sam's coming home and hopefully Matty Lloyd's available with his ankle. "It'll be as full strength as we can be, playing at home, 400 people screaming at us, it doesn't get any better does it?" A win on Saturday night would be the icing on the cake on what has been a terrific season for the Hornets, who returned to the CBL this year after a season hiatus. MORE NEWS: Even if they don't triumph, there is no doubt that Benbow is proud of his charges. "It was a brand new side, they're younger, they don't have the veterans; your Tim Pickert's, your Jezza and Aussie McKenzies, so it was a bit of an unknown," Benbow said of the situation that faced his side at the start of the season. "And having that year of recess because of COVID, with just expectation or the hope that we could make the finals, but to make the granny is unreal." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/a6fc3e99-d4db-49a4-8dc0-7f442ad968bb.JPG/r0_312_4986_3129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg