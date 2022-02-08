news, local-news,

A Horsham pharmacist says supplies of rapid antigen testing kits are starting to stabilise, as changes are made to how the testing kits are used to track case numbers. In January, pharmacies and stores across the region reported a shortage of the sought-after tests due to a combination of panic buying and lack of availability from wholesalers. Since then, Horsham Priceline pharmacist Cobie McQueen said her pharmacy has been able to procure some boxes of the tests and believes the supply issues should be fixed by the end of the month. "Supply is sorting itself out now. I know our main wholesaler is getting some more supply in this week, so hopefully, that means we will get some supplies for the back half of the week onwards," she said. READ MORE: "I expect we will see more consistent stocking over the next week or two until the end of the month. After that, it will be fairly consistent." This comes as the Victorian government changes the way rapid test results are used to report state case numbers. Victorian's health department confirmed to Australian Community Media a spike in the state's active cases was due to positive rapid antigen test results now being included in localised data. Previously, active cases had only been taken in cases from positive polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR, for local government area figures. The change came into effect on Saturday and saw the number of active cases in local regions jump significantly. OTHER NEWS: On February 4, Horsham recorded 56 active cases, which jumped to 132 active cases on Feburary 6. The change was stark in places like Ballarat, which recorded 1010 active COVID cases on Monday. Until the change came into effect, the City of Ballarat had been averaging less than 500 active infections. The federal government has also recognised the increasing importance of rapid antigen tests in the country's ability to track cases. On Tuesday, the government announced plans to introduce legislation to make work-related COVID test expenses tax-deductible. Individuals will be able to claim the purchase of rapid antigen tests on tax, regardless of whether they are working on-site or at home. This change will take effect from the beginning of the 2021-22 tax year and will be in place permanently. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

