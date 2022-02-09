news, local-news,

The Primary Health manager of Edenhope District Memorial Hospital is making the shift to a dual role with the Wimmera Health Care Group, in a move the group says shows the value of the combined Grampians Health Service. Robyn Salt is now the Wimmera Health Care Group's acting Primary Health manager alongside her role at Edenhope, which she has held for two years. Wimmera Health Care Group leading executive Catherine Morley said Ms Salt's appointment was important for the many services provided under the primary care banner. READ MORE: "It's great to have Robyn's expertise and knowledge available to help our team," Ms Morley said. "We advertised for the role extensively and I think it's really great that Grampians Health had the experience and knowledge within the health service and that there's a way that we can look at supporting campuses across the health service. "This is a great opportunity for Grampians Health to look at how it can share expertise and resources across the western sector of the health service and support us all to focus on increasing access to care and services, supporting the staff and making sure that our community receive appropriate and timely health services to keep them well at home." Originally from Kaniva, Ms Salt began her career in aged care for 10 years in Bacchus Marsh, before taking up positions at the City of Ballarat and Moorabool Shire's aged care and disability services. Ms Salt said she was looking forward to learning exactly how primary care services were provided at the Wimmera Health Care Group. "I want to see what is being provided and then look at areas that we can make any improvement on because I believe the future is actually community-based care," she said. "Between Edenhope and Horsham, we can have a more coordinated approach to health care and utilise our resources more effectively."

