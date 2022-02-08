news, local-news,

The Wimmera has recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The Horsham local government area saw the largest increase, with 24 new cases, followed by the Northern Grampians with 16, Yarriambiack with 14, Buloke with 10, Hindmarsh with seven and West Wimmera with two. There are now 147 active COVID cases in the Horsham area. READ MORE: Across the state, Victoria recorded recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths and another 9785 infections, an increase of more than 1500 from the previous day's tally. Northern Grampians Shire: 108 active cases (+16) Buloke Shire: 28 active cases (+10) Hindmarsh Shire: 33 active cases (+7) Horsham Rural City: 147 active cases (+24) Ararat Rural City: 94 active cases (+11) Yarriambiack Shire: 57 active cases (+14) West Wimmera Shire: 23 active cases (+2) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/1dbd03d2-a9b2-4329-93a5-1bc991c0142e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg