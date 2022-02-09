news, local-news,

Yarriambiack Shire Council has confirmed the rescheduled dates for the Road Management Plan and Road Hierarchy Community Consultations, to be held across the Shire in February and March. The first will be held on Monday, February 14 at Speed Recreation Reserve from 1-3pm. Yarriambiack Shire mayor, Kylie Zanker said these community meetups help achieve the best outcomes for projects. "The community consultations are a great opportunity for residents to meet with councillors and the Assets and Operations Team to provide feedback regarding Council's roads. Council must direct its limited road funding to where it will achieve the best value and the community input is a really important part of this process," Cr Zanker said. IN OTHER NEWS: Yarriambiack Councillors and staff will be hosting the following community consultation sessions for input into the Road Management Plan and Road Hierarchy. During these consultations, Council will also be seeking input from the community regarding truck parking in townships. "These strategic documents help guide council over the next four years to balance the need for quality road construction and maintenance against our other community and statutory obligations. Our Local road lengths total around 4,753 kilometres so we need to be strategic, resourceful and realistic with our future planning," Cr Zanker said. "These strategic documents are important for residents, local businesses and emergency services alike. Roads are always a popular topic with the community and we hope to see as many people as we can during these sessions." For a full list of the schedule visit the Yarriambiack Shire website, yarriambiack.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/333DeiMtHHL4dS4qj6MRhzG/835a4fe9-f8c1-40f4-84d3-a30ff1531d1b.jpg/r5_113_2195_1351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg