A FIRE occured on Smith street in Horsham on Wednesday morning, February 9. A CFA spokesperson said they were notified at 5am to reports of a house fire at Smith Street in Horsham. "On arrival, crews found a single storey weatherboard house under renovations that was well alight," they said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Three people were evacuated from a bungalow at the rear of the property." The scene was declared under control just before 6.30am. Six CFA vehicles were on scene from Horsham, Vectis, and Dooen brigades. VicEmergency issued a message to the Horsham community at 9am to be advised of smoke in the area. Emergency services are still in the area, including police vehicles.

