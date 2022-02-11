news, local-news,

Last Saturday night saw the start of the Horsham Cup carnival with the running of the Presidents Cup and Cardross Memorial finals. Soda Titan for trainer Max Auld smashed the Horsham track record by two lengths running a staggering 26.66sec over the 485m trip to claim the $15,000 winner's cheque. Soda Titan's regular racing pattern of being just a moderate beginner with a barnstorming finish was turned on its head when he came out with the leaders and assumed the lead by the first corner the race was as good as over. Anyone who had backed him would have been in the queue at the TAB to collect on their winning tickets before the race was even over. Auld has now set Soda Titan for the Group 2 Horsham Cup heats on the 25th of February. READ MORE: Pet adoption month encourages the Wimmera to adopt differently The Cardross Memorial was the second feature event of the night and was contested over the 410m journey the market saw it as a two-dog race between Aston Flame and Zigzag Cabang and right the market was with only half a head separating the two dogs as they hit the line. Aston Flame displaying her usual early speed to set-up a break and just hold off the fast finishing Zigzag Cabang. The Cardross Memorial is run annually in memory of six teenagers that tragically lost their lives when struck by a car in 2006, with Horsham regular Kerry Prowse (Red Cliffs) mother of two of the children on hand to present the trophy to the winning connections. SPORT: Junior cricket back in action after summer break It was fitting that Kerry trained the first winner of the evening when she and her partner Rodney Millington debuted a very smart pup Pullin Your Leg which won by four lengths in the very fast time of 23:10sec a time only a select few with a lot of ability can run at there very first race start. Of the other locals on the night Andrea Gurry (Nhill) and Garry George (Beulah) both continued their very impressive recent run of good form. Andrea training the winner of race five with Ieisha Bale scoring by two and half lengths in a quick 23:20sec and Garry winning the ninth on the card with Nitro Antwon in 23:19sec and running two respectable seconds with Felonious Gru and Ambitious. Our previous and regular Tuesday meeting held on the first of February was also successful for Gurry with her exciting prospect Curnow's Blues making it three wins on the bounce, and respectable placings from Ieisha Bale and Rahela Bale. Curnow's Blues has produced some of the best early speed racing seen at Horsham so far this year, and really looks to be one to follow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/8f937900-50e5-4f65-b3d6-5f6a104a5dc0.jpg/r58_0_1750_956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg