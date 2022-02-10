Selected photos from the Horsham Hornets 2021-22 season
MORE GALLERIES
After missing the 2020-21 season, the men and women of the Horsham Hornets showed their intent in 2021-22 right from the get-go.
Playing as if they hadn't missed a game, both sides had seasons to remember.
Pushed hard by teams across the southwest, the Hornets stood tall with both teams making it deep into finals.
On Saturday, February 12, history beckons for the Horsham Hornets men. Here are some of the snaps taken by The Wimmera Mail-Times during the season.
READ MORE:
Pictures: ALEX BLAIN and MATT HUGHES
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.mailtimes.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Wim_Mail_Times
- Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/wimmeramailtimes/