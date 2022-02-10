news, local-news,

After missing the 2020-21 season, the men and women of the Horsham Hornets showed their intent in 2021-22 right from the get-go. Playing as if they hadn't missed a game, both sides had seasons to remember. Pushed hard by teams across the southwest, the Hornets stood tall with both teams making it deep into finals. On Saturday, February 12, history beckons for the Horsham Hornets men. Here are some of the snaps taken by The Wimmera Mail-Times during the season.

