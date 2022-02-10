news, local-news,

Art Is...Festival is returning in 2022 and have already got the dates marked for the event. The committee are asking artists and volunteers to turn their minds once again to the annual Art Is...Festival. The dates for 2022 are set for June 20 to July 3. The theme for Art Is...2022 is Art Is...Fundamental with an artistic focus on the fundamental element of earth. IN OTHER NEWS: After many pivots in 2021 due to COVID-19, lockdown and changing restrictions, things are looking up for 2022. Art Is...Unexpected 2021, though faced some postponements, was still a success with events like the Winter Warmer. The Art Is...Festival committee are looking for artists and artwork from theatre, art, music, food, culture and more. To pitch your art or plan, contact the committee by emailing artis@artis.wimmera.com.au or calling 0413 197 848.

