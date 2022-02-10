news, local-news,

The Victorian government is announcing the halfway point for its "road maintenance blitz", which started in September 2021 across the state. The largest project of the blitz is the improvement of 7.5 kilometres of the Henty Highway - which tops several other road maintenance projects being delivered in the region. More than 1000 projects are being undertaken on regional roads in the state, covering up to 1300 kilometres of road. Henty Highway improvement Work began on the Henty Highway in November 2021. Rehabilitation works will replace the top and bottom layers of the road up to the Horsham-Minyip Road turnoff, encompassing a 7.5-kilometre section of the highway. Work has been scheduled to finish by May 2022. Approximately 2200 vehicles travel on the Henty Highway each day, with more than 13 percent of this traffic consisting of heavy vehicles. Jung Similar works will also be carried out on 1.3 kilometers of the Western Highway in Jung. Works started in January this year and are expected to be completed in March, 2022. READ MORE: Dooen Resurfacing works will also be carried out on a 1.2 kilometre section of the Wimmera Highway near Dooen. These works began on November 29, with major rehabilitation starting in January this year. The works will take approximately four months to complete. Near Rupanyup 1.7 kilometres of the Wimmera Highway near Rupanyup is also being improved, with rehabilitation works due to get underway by the end of February, 2022. The works are expected to be completed by the end of April, 2022. Vectis between Horsham and Natimuk Works have been completed on an improvement of 2.9 kilometres of the Wimmera Highway at Vectis between Horsham and Natimuk. Western Highway The Victorian government will finalise timeframes for work to rebuild a 612-metre section of the Western Highway near Pink Lake. Works have also been completed 1.7km of asphalting work on the Western Highway between Ararat and Ballarat, with a further 5.2km of resurfacing set to be delivered on this section of the highway between now and June. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/66e83293-98de-49aa-a029-1cc2a12dca96.jpg/r9_0_1625_913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg