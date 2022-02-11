Junior cricket back in action after summer break

news, local-news,

Junior cricket action was back in the Wimmera last weekend after our summer holiday break. Some new bats were being tested for the first time with many parents sick of the wooden mallet knocking them in over the last month. Our U16 lads return with a couple of weeks of longer form 40 over matches, a fantastic opportunity to learn to build an innings & bowl some longer spells compared to the usual 22 over games. The Horsham Saints welcomed Homers to Coughlin Park where the Pigeons batting first compiled 117 runs with Joey Nargocka (27), Gibbo Perry (24) and Hugh Doc (19) the leading scorers. READ MORE: Tom Sostheim took the new ball with 3-19 and leg spinner Jack Keddie 3-14 the best of the tri-colours. In reply the Saints managed 82 with Cody Keddie top scoring with 30 (45). In the other U16 clash of the round Colts ground out 66 under some tight bowling from the Dunmunkle Renegades. Jaxon Crooks did his best Rahul Dravid impersonation with 9 off 53 balls. Young, wiley quick Wilson Mitchell had the super figures of 4-8 from 6 overs. The Gades in reply put the young Colts to the sword making 7-245 with the Weidemann brothers Connor (33) and Hugh (28) and the Downer duo, Beau 39 and Riley 24*, piling on the runs. Friday night saw Homers White host the West Wimmera Warriors at Sunnyside. Homers batted first and made a total of 7-125 off their 20 overs. Max Inkster starred with 59*, Harry Hoffmann made 17. MORE NEWS: A last wicket partnership of 53 runs between Max Inkster and Harry Hicks made a modest total into what proved to be a match winning score. Jobe Dickinson was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors with 1 wicket for 2 runs off his 2 overs, Jobe also did well behind the stumps with two direct hit run outs and a catch. In reply The Warriors made 8-87 with Byron Merrett making 33 and Brodie Foster 32 not out. Max Inkster and Angus Norton took 2 wickets each, Homers White winning by 38 runs. Saints Red welcomed the Bullants to Coughlin Park with some resolute batting from both sides with only 5 wickets taken from the evening and nine batsmen retiring after facing their 20 balls. Sainter Chase Whelan 20 (19) and Bullant pocket rocket Tommy Penny 22 (14) were the top batters from each side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/3fc7aab3-e3a7-47c7-b88d-ed02fb4feb9f.jpg/r12_279_5359_3300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg