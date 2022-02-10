news, local-news,

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an assault which occurred at the Zumsteins Picnic Ground on Feburary 3, 2022. Investigators are interested in speaking to a male wearing a black t-shirt with a white motif, who was seen at the site of the assault. He was also at the picnic ground the day before, on Feburary 2, wearing solely a pair of red shorts. READ MORE: The man has been described as being about 30 to 40 years old, of a tanned complexion and having sandy blonde hair. Investigators have appealed for any photos, videos or vehicle details from the scene. Witnesses are urged to call the Stawell Police station on 5358 8222 or report anonymously via crimestoppers on https://bddy.me/3syupcf.

