news, local-news,

PET rescue groups are asking people to consider adoption, as part of 2022's National Pet Adoption Month. In March, Horsham PETStock is partnering with Horsham PAWS and Pheonix Rescue to push for more pet adoptions in the region, as well as education on responsible pet ownership. Horsham PAWS secretary Kristy Kelly said March marked the mid-point in the busiest season for animal rescue centres in the Wimmera. "People get kittens for Christmas and they grow to the teenage stage so they are not cute anymore so people don't want them," she said. READ MORE: "Kitten season, from September to May, is definitely our busiest season." In the past financial year, Horsham PAWS rehomed 160 cats and 15 dogs. Ms Kelly said the group remains busy throughout the year, receiving at least one call a day for assistance, with even more in the busier months. She said pet homelessness was a prevalent issue in Horsham. "We do adoption, but we also promote responsible pet ownership, which means micro-chipping the animals and desexing to prevent further litters, and vaccinations to prevent diseases like feline AIDS," she said. "We also deal with the council very closely. When animals come in through the pound they spend eight days with the council in case they are somebody's pet. After eight days they get offered up to the rescue groups to avoid euthanasia." Ms Kelly recommended pet adoption as a cheaper and more ethical alternative to purchasing a pet, or adopting a "free-to-a-good-home" animal. OTHER NEWS: "With PAWS, when you adopt through us you are getting a temperament tested pet, which means we have tested it to see if it is suitable for rehoming. The animal comes de-sexed, microchipped and vaccinated," she said. "Basically, everything is done for you - whereas if you get free to a good home animal you have to do that all yourself. "For us, a $220 adoption fee doesn't even cover the cost of the vet work, so we don't make a profit at all. "You are giving a home to an unwanted animal, which gives a lot of satisfaction to people, rescuing an animal and helping a community problem." For more information on pet adoption, visit https://www.horshampaws.com.au/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/61286895-cc2b-4237-87d5-5a25d7c9bf9f.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg