The number four seems to be a recurring theme for Horsham's own Ella Friend. The budding star was taken by St Kilda with pick four in last year's AFLW Draft, and on Tuesday night debuted in St Kilda's fourth game of the year. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times, Friend said she was thrilled to have the game under her belt. "It was all pretty surreal, there was a fair bit to take in," Friend said. READ MORE: "I feel pretty good. It was a disappointing loss though, but you've just got to keep working. "At the start I was really nervous, but once the ball went up it just felt like another game. "It's definitely a step up; there are bigger, stronger bodies to compete against and it's a lot faster." According to Friend she wasn't sure if she was going to be picked for the game at all in the lead up. "Nick (Dal Santo) pulled me aside at the end of training. He has a good poker face, I thought I wasn't going to play again," she said. MORE NEWS: At 175cm and armed with a killer left foot, the classy Friend was seen as an excellent selection for the Saints. The Saints finished their first season in the AFLW 11th on the ladder, and were looking for a versatile utility to add to their midfield ranks before they found one in Friend. That versatility was on display on Tuesday night as Friend enjoyed a solid debut, notching 7 disposals - six of which were kicks - and two tackles, in what was a thrilling match. With both sides winless going into the game, only one could emerge victorious. OTHER NEWS: The result could have gone either way, as the Saints had the upper hand late in the match, parking the ball in their forward fifty, however the Eagles' defenders held firm, and held on for a two-point victory. Saints coach Nick Dal Santo said that West Coast just made the most of their chances. "We got beaten by a team that were harder than us, that at times looked like they wanted it more," Dal Santo told womens.afl.com.au after the match. "We simply didn't execute, particularly late in that last quarter." Looking towards the rest of the season, Friend said she just hoped to play more games. "I'm just looking to continue playing well in the team, getting games and hopefully working our way towards a win," she said. "I got into paramedicine at Vic Uni so I'll defer the year and just keep playing footy."

