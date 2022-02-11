news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Car 2 $1,475,000 LAND: 4000sqm AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Jock Uebergang on 0418 815770 INSPECT: By appointment Backing on to the Golf Course in Haven is this beautiful lifestyle property on 4000 square metres, making it the perfect choice for a family with an active lifestyle. You can enjoy a swim in the tranquil inground pool, or go for a game of golf at the Horsham Golf Club at your back door. You can move in and relax because all the hard work at this property has been done; the plants and lawn areas are on an automatic water system that can be controlled from your smartphone. The central kitchen is the heart of the home, overlooking the rear yard, alfresco, dining and main living areas. Adjacent to the main living space is the rumpus room with direct access to the pool area. There are four large bedrooms with built-in robes; the main bedroom has a walk-in robe. With Haven lifestyle blocks in short supply, this property presents a great opportunity to upgrade.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/9dd617de-a5eb-446b-9c51-cb78c43b9d41.jpg/r9_0_3510_1978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg