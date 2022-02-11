news, local-news,

NOT-for-profit community groups in Horsham are encouraged to apply for grants. Applications for Horsham Rural City Council's Community Grants Program is now open for not-for-profit groups to deliver projects that directly benefit residents. Clubs and organisations can apply for a share of the funding via the HRCC website from February 1 until February 28. The grants have been highly successful over the past 12 months with dozens of local projects worth $201,436 allocated funding. Mayor Robyn Gulline said community organisations were the lifeblood of the region, with grant funding ensuring many innovative activities and programs could be realised. IN OTHER NEWS: "Council is incredibly proud of its Community Grants Program, which has helped hundreds of local not-for-profit groups, committees, clubs and organisations bring their ideas to life," she said. "In the past we've allocated funding to projects for sporting equipment, clubroom refurbishments, hall upgrades, marketing and logistical costs for events. "I hope to see a diverse range of applications for this funding round, supporting community-led projects from all corners of the shire." Cr Gulline said grants of up to $10,000 were available for this year's program. "The majority of successful applications range between $500 and $5,000 and are awarded to not-for-profit organisations that enhance the provision of activities, facilities or delivery of services to people in the Horsham municipality," Cr Gulline said. "Applications are assessed against a range of criteria, including demonstrated need, level of community benefit and more". "I encourage community groups to plan their grant application early. "Read the guidelines, plan your project, and importantly speak with a council officer, listed in the guidelines, about your application to ensure it meets the guidelines to give it every chance of success," she said. To be eligible for funding, projects must be undertaken between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. To find out more visit the HRCC website or call Council on 5382 9777. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/dc5syd-6bybuvb08twqrwhcak.jpg/r1_108_2121_1306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg