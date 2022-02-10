news, local-news,

The Wimmera has recorded 74 new infections in the past 24 hours. The Northern Grampians saw the largest increase, with 28 cases, followed by Horsham with 20, Yarriambiack with 14, West Wimmera with six, Hindmarsh and Buloke with three each. Elsewhere, Ararat recorded 32 new cases, Ballarat recorded 211, and Greater Bendigo saw 149. There are now 134 active COVID cases in the Horsham local government area. Northern Grampians Shire: 118 active cases (+28) Buloke Shire: 32 active cases (+3) Hindmarsh Shire: 27 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural City: 134 active cases (+20) Ararat Rural City: 99 active cases (+32) Yarriambiack Shire: 58 active cases (+14) West Wimmera Shire: 30 active cases (+6)

