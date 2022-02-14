news, local-news,

Horsham Golf Club has added another hole in one to its annals after country member Sue Howie's remarkable shot on the 11th hole on January 18 Howie, who divides her time between Ballarat and Horsham, said she was delighted with the hole in one, her first at Horsham. "It was fantastic... I just went 'oh my god'," Howie said. "The pathways in Horsham have been my nemesis... I stood up (for my shot) and thought 'hit it straight, hit it straight'. READ MORE: "It was the straightest ball you could ever imagine, it hit the green and went straight into the hole." "We actually saw it go in, which was very exciting." However, Howie said she didn't get ahead of herself. "(People around me) went 'it's in the hole!' and I thought it was in the hole, but I wasn't getting excited until I got there," she said. "It can be quite deceiving; sometimes it can hit the pin... but it was just so obvious it had gone in." "It was a pretty good shot and it was very exciting." While the hole in one might have been a cherry on top, Howie told the Wimmera Mail-Times she was in great touch throughout the day. MORE NEWS: "I had a good day out. The more I play Horsham, the better I'm getting at it," she said. "The last time I played I had a great front nine and a not-so-great back nine. "It's all a matter of applying yourself for eighteen holes, which is sometimes hard to do." Celebrations began once the group returned to the clubhouse when Howie offered to shout a bottle of champagne. "(My teammates) insisted they would buy the bottle and we did have a celebratory drink," she said. "The club were very excited for me to get the hole in one... I was presented with the actual ball, which was mounted." It's not Howie's first experience with a hole in one; the avid golfer previously scored one in Ballarat in 2015. Both balls have found pride of place in Howie household. "I have two boys, so I told them I've got one for each of them now," she said. "I can't guarantee one for the grandchildren but I can guarantee one for each son." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

