news, local-news,

WIMMERA BUSINESS groups have stated the importance of the Rent Relief Support "cannot be underestimated." West Vic Business ambassador Stacey Taig said the rent relief program is one of the most important aspects of the government response to the pandemic. "The ongoing and compounding factors relating to the situation faced by business owners, for example the continuation of overheads regardless of forced closures, loss of staff, limited hours of operation is only now starting to really show through," she said. "The importance of the RRP cannot be underestimated, as it can mean the make or break of a business." IN OTHER NEWS: The Victorian Government has introduced new regulations under the Commercial Tenancy Relief Scheme to support small and family businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the latest wave of the pandemic. Eligible commercial tenants with an annual turnover of $10 million or less who have suffered a decline in turnover of at least 30 per cent due to COVID-19 will be able to access the scheme. The new regulations operate from 16 January 2022 and run until March 15. "We have had varying feedback in relation to commercial tenancy arrangements," Ms Taig said. "Some landlords have been amazing and incredibly supportive of their tenants going above and beyond, others not so. In some instances we have seen businesses forced to relocate to more affordable properties to stay afloat. "This of course comes with additional expenses. It is a tenuous situation on both sides, but we do urge both parties to seek advice and guidance from the Victorian Small Business Commissioner's office who provide a mediatory service when agreements cannot be reached between the parties." Commercial tenants need to demonstrate their decline in turnover by comparing January 2022 to January 2020. Landlords will be required to provide proportional rent relief to their commercial tenants in line with the reduction in turnover. For example, a business with a turnover of 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels could only be charged 40 per cent of its rent. Of the balance, at least half the rent must be waived, with the remainder to be deferred. The freeze on rent increases will continue. READ MORE: The majority of landlords and tenants will negotiate in good faith to reach agreement. The Victorian Small Business Commission (VSBC) will continue to provide information and free mediation to tenants and landlords if help is needed for all parties to reach an agreement. Eligible commercial landlords will continue to receive support from the Victorian Government, with more details on a new round of the Commercial Landlord Hardship Fund to be announced shortly. The Commercial Tenancy Relief Scheme was first launched in 2020 and reintroduced in July 2021. It has provided financial relief and rent protections for thousands of Victorian businesses. Full details of the scheme including eligibility are available on the VSBC's website. Tenants and landlords can contact the VSBC for further information on 13 87 22 or visit vsbc.vic.gov.au. Ms Taig advised any business in this situation who require assistance to contact the West Vic Business officer on 0423 200 332 or the Business Victoria hotline on 13 22 15. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/7b378503-a2af-48de-92a4-70e3ca098fd6.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg