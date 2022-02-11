news, local-news,

BEDS are booked out and restaurants are rallying the troops as a big weekend in basketball is set to bring many new faces to Horsham. Saturday night will see Horsham host the CBL South West Grand Final, where the Hornets hope to win the league's ultimate prize against Portland. The same weekend will also see Horsham host annual the Junior Intersport Basketball Tournament, which brings many families out into the city. Exchange Hotel owner Nick Murray said excitement was palpable, and he expected a strong weekend of trading. READ MORE: "We are super excited about that. We are just chokers from Friday until Sunday with visiting junior basketball teams. It is fantastic," he said. "It creates a buzz around town. It is good for everyone. The motels are full, they are buying ice creams. Cafes are full, pubs are busy." To get a sense of scope, Mr Murray said a single junior basketball team could typically book up to 200 meals on the Saturday of the tournament. "You have the added bonus of the Hornets being in the grand final too so that is just another layer of excitement," he said. Accommodation providers have also felt the tide of basketball families in the town. Horsham International Hotel manager Peter Matheson said the hotel, and most others in Horsham were completely booked out across the weekend. OTHER NEWS: "It is upsetting turning so many people away - that is the biggest problem I have," he said. "The entire town is full, so you could ring any hotel and on Saturday night I guess you won't get one." However, with the surge in numbers due to the event, Mr Matheson said many would have to be turned away. "It would be nice if they could spread it out, and do it over two weekends," he said. "I turned away a lot of people, which means there are a lot of people staying out of Horsham because they can't get beds." The action will kick off at the Horsham Basketball Stadium at 5.30pm for the women's final between Warnnambool and Portland. The men's final will begin at 8pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

