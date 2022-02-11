Lets seek out solace in simplicity

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Wow, a lot is happening at the moment. Whether it's the COVID-19 pandemic, the ever-changing environment of our political systems, or simply the weather, there hasn't been a dull moment in 2022. All three are hard to escape. We've become experts are medical terms and acronyms - PCR, RAT, Code Brown - as well as the Greek alphabet. The good news in Victoria is the government is lifting the pandemic health alert. We still need to wear masks, and isolate if we spend more than three hours and 59 minutes with someone who has/had/might get COVID. It's a small victory. Vaccination definitions are moving fast, and before you can say "What's the difference between HD and 4K" we are told we'll need three COVID-19 shots to be considered 'up to date'. Wait until you hear about 8K TVs. Nationally, we've got a bill that a small percentage of people know what is happening. Maybe the Prime Minister is included. I'm keen for us to focus on inclusion rather than discrimination. Lately, when things do get a bit much, I turn to the rapidly changing garden. While I know as much about gardening as my grandmother knows about 8K televisions, I do enjoy the pursuit of knowledge. I'm guilty of watering too much AND not enough, for pruning the wrong plant too hard and not letting watching where I am standing because I killed another growth. But I love it. The above picture is a Stock. Despite my best efforts to kill it with kindness, it is doing well. It looks good, even though it's just a flower that one billionth of the world's population will see in person, but that's OK. Have a great weekend, Ben Fraser, Editor

