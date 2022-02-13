news, local-news,

FLORISTS are hard at work preparing to deliver bunches upon bunches of red roses for their single biggest day of the year. Celebrated annually on February 14, Valentine's Day is believed to have been established by Pope Gelasius I in 496 AD in honour of martyr Saint Valentine. Fast forward 1526 years, Horsham Florist's Susan McQueen says her team will work from Friday to Monday meeting the sharp demand the day brings to their business. "We will spend the whole weekend working throughout. The girls have been working flat out to get orders done," she said. READ MORE: "It's always busy, depending on what day of the week it falls on. This year has been busy for a Monday." Ms McQueen said when she first started as a florist Valentine's Day did not cause as much of a stir, however slowly increased in popularity since the start of the 21st century. "We have been doing this for a long time so you see the ebbs and flows. It has definitely increased in popularity," she said. "It is a lot of fun, you get blokes in their 80s coming in and buying flowers, you get younger couples. "It really doesn't matter if you are straight, gay, married or not, you can celebrate Valentine's Day." Valentine's Day will also see couples fill out restaurants and wineries, in a much-needed boost to the region's hospitality sector. OTHER NEWS: Olde Horsham Restaurant operator Simon Mackley will host dinner across four days in the lead-up to Monday - all of which have sold out. "It was just an idea we had to make contact with some of our old clientele," he said. Mr Mackley said despite the good showing for Valentine's Day, he had not yet seen any soppy displays of affection. "I have seen nothing romantic or gooey so far, haven't seen any flowers, it's a lot of the older generation," he said. "Back in the day there used to be proposals, Valentine's Day was fashionable, wasn't fashionable and it has become fashionable again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

