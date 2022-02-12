news, local-news,

A new research hub in Horsham is set to tackle the big issues facing the Wimmera and boost the region's research credentials. On Friday, Federation University launched the Horsham Research Hub, an extension of the university's Future Regions Research Centre to be based in the Wimmera Campus. Federation University researcher Dr Cathy Tischler will head the research centre alongside Dr Kelsey MacDonald. Dr Tischler, whose previous work included a report detailing the "market failure" of Wimmera's childcare industry, said the research hub would look to support local economies and service delivery. "We are in the process of developing up and we have a couple of projects on the way," she said. READ MORE: "We want to build projects with the community and have projects that the community really wants to see happen." The focus of the research hub will include how geography and dispersed populations impact service delivery, such as childcare, and the best ways to guarantee that communities do not experience social or economic exclusion. Other projects will look at rural economic drivers and how regulation change impacts local economics. Much of the research will build upon earlier work and partnerships built by Federation University in the region, including work with the Wimmera Development Association, Wome's Health Grampians and Uniting Wimmera. Dr Tischler said the research team will start small, and work to make sure it understands the community's wants and needs. "One of my key bugbears is that we need to have people in the region so that we understand the community, we invest in the community and we reinvest in the region at the end of that research," she said. "I often talk about 'Seagull researchers', who come into the region, deliver some recommendations and fly out again somewhere else. "What I am really excited about with this is that it is an investment in the region. We have people here, people who understand the community already, so we don't have to learn all of that stuff and we can target issues that are actually important." OTHER NEWS: The university also announced the appointment of Professor Harpinder Sandhu to the head of the Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct, which is under construction on Laby Street in central Ararat. Federation University Vice-Chancellor Duncan Bentley said evidence-based research will support advocacy activities in the Wimmera - something which would help build the regions economy and sense of wellbeing. "By boosting our research capabilities in western Victoria, we will help to drive economic growth and jobs in the region," he said. "Tackling the big issues facing the regions requires a multi-faceted approach and the research hub at Horsham and jobs and technology precinct in Ararat will tap into research capabilities across the university to take a holistic approach to helping our regions grow and prosper.

