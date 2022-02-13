news, local-news,

A year ago the Horsham Hornets didn't have a team in the CBL. Now, after triumphing over the Portland Coasters, the Hornets are champions. Coach Scott Benbow was left speechless by the victory. "With three minutes to go, I thought we might be in a bit of trouble," the delighted coach told the Wimmera Mail-Times after the win. Those final few moments of the match were nail-biting indeed; scores were level multiple times - and the Coasters even hit the front. READ MORE: However a flurry of scoring, on the back of some brilliant defensive efforts, put the Hornets on top. Benbow said having a raucous home ground behind them buoyed the Hornets on to the win. "It's amazing. They make every shot feel like three points," he said. The Hornets had to make the most of a tight match, where every missed opportunity was felt and every shot was worth its weight in gold. There was nothing between the two sides for much of the first term; points were traded as the ball rocketed between the two nets. The Hornets had their chances to get up early, however a few missed set shots kept scores level. It wasn't until the Coasters nailed a few three pointers that a gap emerged, and the visitors went into the first break with a five-point lead. MORE NEWS: In the second quarter the Hornets found their rhythm and surged ahead; veteran Tim Wade setting up plays - including a stunning back pass - while the engine room of Matty Lloyd, Sam Breuer and Mitch Martin charged through the middle. The Hornets outscored the Coasters 25-14 and went into the main break with a six-point lead. In the third, the Hornets missed chances to consolidate their lead, however they remained on the pace and a tight battle emerged - the Coasters outscoring the home side by just two points; 20-18. The Coasters slowly whittled away the Hornets lead throughout the second half, finally levelling scores with just minutes to go. However, it was the Hornets day, and nothing was going to stop the home side as they ran away 87-80 winners. It was a monumental team effort; every player did their bit in the end, according to Tim Wade. "It was really good, everyone put in," Wade said. "It was a tough game; very fast and very physical." OTHER NEWS: Captain Mitch Martin - who was the league's top scorer for the season - was speechless after the win. "It's unbelievable," he told the Mail-Times. "(In the last few minutes) it was hot, we just kept playing." The Hornets side clicked into a new gear at the right end of the season, defeating top of the table Colac in last week's semi final, and Portland - who twice beat the Hornets this season - in the grand final. In his speech after the win, Benbow thanked Portland for an exciting match, before praising his side's perfomance. "We had a little bit of a dream at the start of the year... and the dream got a little bigger when we beat Colac," he said. "We talked about it at the start of the week, we just have to dream a bit bigger. "Unbelievable effort. (It was) amazing." For Horsham Hornets president Jon Fitzgerald, the win showed the club's resilience. "To not have a men's or women's side in last season, to see our men come out and do that, and have our women not far behind, is phenomenal," Fitzgerald said. "It was tough game, Portland are a good side. It's just awesome to see. This is the best feeling ever... it just couldn't be any better." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/60337df1-2d5f-435b-8c25-5dc0ccb2fe34.JPG/r87_664_4603_3216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg