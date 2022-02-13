One arrested after three injured at Horsham on Saturday

news, local-news,

VICTORIA Police have arrested a man in Horsham overnight after three people were injured on Wawunna Road, Horsham. Three people were taken to hospital after the incident which occured just after 9pm on Saturday, all with non-life threatening lacerations. A statement from Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be determined at this stage. "Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," they said. OTHER NEWS: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/e87762cc-1022-44d4-883b-1fc680ebe3e1.jpg/r2_35_678_417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg