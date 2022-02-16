news, local-news,

Round 12 saw comfortable victories in A Grade and a low scoring thriller in B Grade. Rup/Minyip defeated reigning premiers Noradjuha-Toolondo by 52 runs in a massive shake up for the competion. Going into the match, the Bullants had not lost a single match for the year and looked dangerously like going unbeaten for the season. After being sent in to bat Rup-Minyip scored 7-194 from their 45 overs with Lachlan Wiedemann top scoring with 55 runs. There were solid contributions across the middle order. Spearhead Tony Caccaviello's 3-28 and one maiden were the best figures by a Noradjuha Toolondo bowler. In response, Noradjuha-Toolondo fell 52 runs short, scoring 8-142 after 45 overs. Matthew Combe (33 runs) and Josh Beddison (31 runs) were the pick of the batters for Bullants, however it was not enough to overcome the Panthers. Rup-Minyip's Caeleb Leith 2-11 and Daniel Schaper 2-14 were the difference with ball in hand. OTHER NEWS: In the other A Grade match, the Jung Tigers were defeated by West Wimmera by four wickets at City Oval. The Tigers were bowled out for 167 after 45 overs after deciding to bat first. Christopher Walter was the standout batter with 45 runs while Brett Jensz (26 runs) and Tyler Puls (23 runs) also contributed with the bat. Nathan Alexander was the standout bowler with 5/23 from nine overs. West Wimmera chased down the target in 43 overs with Liam Preston (49 runs) Mitchel Dahlenburg (46 runs) leading from the front. Wicketkeeper Josiah Mock was the best Jung bowler with one maiden and 3-21 off six overs. In B Grade, Blackheath/Dimboola easily defeated the Horsham Saints by seven wickets. After deciding to bat, the Saints could only manage 105 before being bowled out in the 40th over. Aiden Laffy top scored with 40 runs and Sam Polack and Elliot Braithwaite both took three wickets. Blackheath/Dimboola chased down the modest total in 34 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sam Polack (25 runs) and Daniel Polack (24 runs) lead the way and Jackson Davidson was the pick of the Horsham bowlers with two maidens and 2/12 off six overs. READ MORE: Lubeck/Murtoa defeated the Jung Tigers by 40 runs at Murtoa Recreation Reserve. After winning the toss Lubeck/Murtoa scored 7/163 after 40 overs with Josh Hedt top scoring with 60 runs. Martyn Knight was the pick of the bowlers with 3/25 off eight overs. The Tigers were restricted to 8/123 after 40 overs with Simon Mock top scoring with 22 runs. Tomas Arthur was the best Lubeck/Murtoa bowler with 2/13 from six overs. In the final match of the round Rup/Minyip defeated Laharum by eight runs. After being sent in to bat Rup/Minyip was bowled out in the 35th over for 88 runs. Heath Talbot top scored with 22 runs and Josh Mahoney was the pick of the bowlers with three maidens and 4/12 off 7.4 overs. Laharum was bowled out for 88 in the 28th over with Josh Mahoney (38 runs) the only batter to reach double figures. Wilson Mitchell (three maidens, 3/27) and Gavin Young (two maidens, 3/18) were superb in restricting Laharum to such a low score.

