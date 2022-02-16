news, local-news,

Round 10 of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant came and went at the weekend, with two close matchups and a comfortable win for Horsham Lawn against Drung South Orange. In the Pennant division, St Michaels (72 games) defeated Kalkee (53 games) seven to five. Kalkee got off to a red hot start winning the first two rubbers, however Chris Ellis bounced back for St Michaels got his side on the board with an impressive 8-0 victory. St Michaels would go on to win five seven out of the next eight rubbers in a dominating performance. Drung South Purple (69 games) narrowly defeated Central Park (68 games) after both teams won six rubbers each at Central Park. Purple was able to bounce back after their 8-6 defeat at the hands of Lawn last week Dylan Emmerson had a great day out for Purple winning all three ties and his 8-0 11th rubber win helped edge his side over the line. READ MORE: Horsham Lawn (84 games) defeated Drung South Orange (60 games) after winning eight rubbers to four. The win is Lawn's ninth successive win after narrowly going down to Kalkee in round one. Lawn got off to an unassailable lead, winning the first four rubbers before Logan Casey and Kate-Lyn Perkin won the fifth rubber 8-5. Matthew Hill (8-6) and the pairing of Janelle Knight and Andrea Cameron (8-5) won the next two rubbers, giving Orange some hope. Lawn put the result beyond doubt winning four out of the next five rubbers. Cherie Wood was superb for Horsham, winning all three rubbers, two doubles and one singles match. MORE NEWS: The round 11 fixture sees Kalkee host Horsham Lawn, Drung South Purple to face Drung South Orange and St Michael's is set to travel to face Central Park. Over in round 10 of the A Special Division, there were some heavy defeats and a very tight contest. Haven (91 games) defeated St Michael's (77 games) after winning seven rubbers each. Brimpaen (100 games) defeated Kalkee (64 games) 11 rubbers to three. Natimuk (96 games) defeated Telangatuk (64 games) nine rubbers to five. Horsham Lawn Gillespie (110 games) dominated the Homers (65 games), winning 12 rubbers to two. Drung South (50 games) also suffered a 12 -2 defeat at the hands of Horsham Lawn Thompson (110 games) with Andrew Dorman a standout, winning all three of his matches. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/1c8b5213-73f3-4bfe-b8e1-22d1cf984d9c.JPG/r462_1274_4513_3563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg