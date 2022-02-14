news, local-news,

HINDMARSH Shire's youth council members have been announced for 2022, with a certificate presentation on Friday at the Dimboola Visitor Node. The 2022 Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council is made up of 6 returning and 4 new members. Making up the Hindmarsh Youth Council 2022 are; Alissa Trenery, Alexis Bone, Tarah Bond, Jandamurra Lauricella, Celie Fuller, Heidi Smith, Marcel Badua, Ethan Angel-Hands, Marrie Sellens and Jamie Clark. The presentation of badges and certificates were made by Hindmarsh Shire Council director of Corporate and Community Services Monica Revell and Hindmarsh Shire Mayor Melanie Albrecht. The presentation marked the beginning of the Youth Council leadership and teambuilding weekend retreat with Youth Academy Australia. READ MORE: Cr Albrecht congratulated the new youth councillors and said she looked forward to working with them into the future. "On behalf of the Hindmarsh Council I would like to congratulate the 2022 Youth Councillors on their appointment. The Hindmarsh Shire Youth Council provides an opportunity for these young people to participate in making their community a better place to live," she said. "The 2022 Youth Councillors will have a platform to discuss issues that are important to youth within Hindmarsh Shire. Youth Council is driven by young people to benefit young people. Whilst COVID-19 has impacted events in recent years, I hope the 2022 Youth Council will be able to host lots of fun events during the year that young people across our communities can enjoy. ""representing the youth of Hindmarsh, Youth Councillors provide views on important social issues and develop initiatives to raise awareness of issues such as mental health, climate change and gender diversity and equality. "Youth Councillors can advise Hindmarsh Shire Council on what is important to the youth in each of our communities. Council was thrilled to adopt the 2021-2025 Hindmarsh Shire Council Youth Strategy in late 2021 and we look forward to the amazing ideas this group of community leaders will have."

