news, local-news,

HORSHAM Rural City Council is seeking expressions of interest from artists across the municipality to help enliven the city. HRCC's art box project - where electrical service boxes are hand painted by local artists - is being extended to include an additional five Powercor-owned electrical boxes in the city. Horsham Regional Art Gallery Director Jane Scott said project's purpose was to engage local artists to beautify the city and public spaces with meaningful artwork. The project is also aimed at lessening the impact and cost of graffiti. IN OTHER NEWS: "Public art is a vital and exciting way for the wider community to engage with art. Understanding the process and artist perspective allows us to better appreciate their vision and story-telling," Ms Scott said. "Artists can propose an original hand-painted artwork that best demonstrates creative practice, talent and skill," she said. Submissions are due by 5pm on Sunday, February 27 and artists will know whether they have been successful by March 7. For more information and to lodge an expression of interest visit hrcc.vic.gov.au/Our-Services/Events-arts-and-recreation/Arts-and-Culture/Art-Boxes-project Retired sign writer Don Mitchell has created the most recent art box in Horsham. Inspired by Artist John Glover, Mr Mitchell's work is called Wimmera Birdlife and can be found at 1 Madden Street. "I often watch these beautiful birds and muse about how they enhance our lives. I paint them for all to see," he said. His work will be launched as part of the roll out of the new art boxes in the middle of this year. Horsham council would like to acknowledge Powercor for enabling access to its infrastructure for the project. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/2ef2cffd-c117-45cb-8fb6-9d7fa1720225.png/r104_117_902_568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg