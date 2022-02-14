news, local-news,

THE MAYDALE Social Garden is in bloom and ready for enthusiastic visitors. Some garden visitors say the garden helps with mental health and community connection. Horsham Agricultural Society venue manager Andrea Cross said the garden started in 2015 from a seed starter donation. "It was initiated from seed funding donated by GJ Gardner Homes," she said. "The purpose of the seed funding was to provide a garden for students in the community to engage with." Ms Cross said that relationships with schools continued with additions to the garden. "One lot of students made a cubby house," she said. "The engagement has been strong and the gardens continues that journey. "The garden has now developed into a social garden where we have developed a partnership with the Centre for Participation." The social garden is open to all community members to enjoy during business hours. Community member and garden lover, Sarah Campisi said the garden was about connection. "Community gardens allow for the creation of connections and assist in the building of a greater feeling of community," she said. "In addition to this, the Maydale Social Gardens improve and promote mental well-being and healthy eating habits while also supporting some not-for-profit community groups and events with their produce. "Maydale Social Gardens is such a beautiful and calming place, I highly recommend you do yourself a favour and visit this gorgeous space." Ms Campisi said the community could support the garden with small acts of care. "There is a range of areas available for you to pop a seed or seedling into," she said. "There is always a spot if watering or weeding to do and an area to sit and relax; bring your friends along to enjoy a lovely day of relaxing in the garden." Ms Cross said the garden was in full swing and open to anyone who might need something for the kitchen or garden. "If people are walking past they can pop in and pick some produce," she said. "The most popular we have going is herbs but there are some seasonal vegetables. We have a lot of succulents as well, if people want to update their succulents. "We often people sitting in the garden just enjoying the atmosphere." Support the Maydale Social Gardens by watering a plant or donating to the gardens. Follow the Maydale Social Garden Facebook page here.

