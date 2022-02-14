news, local-news,

The Wimmera has recorded 35 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours. Horsham saw the most new cases with 14, followed by Northern Grampians in 11, West Wimmera with six and Yarriambiack with four. Hindmarsh and Buloke did not record any new cases. Horsham has a total of 135 active COVID-19 cases. Northern Grampians 147 active cases, or 1289.2 cases per 100,000 people. Elsewhere, Ararat has seen a sharp drop, with nine new cases, Ballarat recorded 207 new cases, and Greater Bendigo recorded 108. State-wide another 7104 new cases were recorded, with a total of 465 people hospitalised with the virus, 66 of whom were in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. Northern Grampians Shire: 147 active cases (+11) Buloke Shire: 27 active cases Hindmarsh Shire: 24 active cases Horsham Rural City: 135 active cases (+14) Ararat Rural City: 102 active cases (+9) Yarriambiack Shire: 74 active cases (+4) West Wimmera Shire: 30 active cases (+6) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

