news, local-news,

A MODERN day crooner and Horsham native, Kessia Brooke is already filling up her 2022 calendar for performances - with some penciled in for her hometown. Kessia Brooke, 22, is a singer and songwriter who is set to perform on Friday, February 18 by the Wimmera River. "There is just something about that part of the world that's special," she said. While Ms Brooke has gigs booked around Victoria, some selling out in just days, she loved coming back to Horsham and seeing familiar faces. IN OTHER NEWS: "I love seeing all the familiar faces. I used to do music lessons in the last few years of high school, I love seeing those faces again and how their music has evolved," she said. Ms Brooke started her musical journey as a young girl, picking up whatever instrument she could lay her hands on and giving it a go. "We always, always grew up with music in the house," she said. A formative memory for the shy young singer was having concerts at home using coins as her audience. "I'd get all the coins around the house and I'd flip them upside down so all the heads were facing up and I'd sing to them," Ms Brooke said. "I'd sing to them but not to anyone else. I was always making up songs when I was little. "I had an accordion and then I had a bass and I just started grabbing whenever I could and secretly have a little play." Ms Brooke style has evolved over the past decade of singing. Her songs, both covers and originals, are awash with gentle, slow tunes backed up with guitar - a perfect summer nights soundtrack or a voice for a cosy winter evening by the fire. Ms Brooke said one of her favourite covers, and her partner's favourite, is "Billy Jean. "I include a mix of covers from every decade but done in my own style, but there's something for everybody," Ms Brooke said. Ms Brooke said 2022 will be "full on and terrifying" for her musical career. "I have some big plans I am buckling up for," she said. "It will be a massive mouthful, but a really tasty one too." It's been a hard two years on the music industry, as an emerging artist, Ms Brooke said the community can always do something to boost musicians. "If you're not able to invest with money, invest in support," she said. "It's free to share someone's posts. It's free to say, 'Hey, I loved that thing that you did', or 'keep up the good work'. And encouragement is always so valuable. "There's so much imposter syndrome going on and self doubt. Just to have support of the simple stuff; it goes so much further than people would think that it would." While the Friday show is sold out, keep an eye out for Ms Brooke shows at Horsham via her website, kessiabrooke.com, and Instagram @kessiabrooke. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/23d8bee6-4d67-4a82-be02-c3686e1a514c.jpeg/r12_295_4734_2963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg