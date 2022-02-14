news, local-news,

On February 14, Victoria Police executed a police warrant for a man, following an burglary in Horsham. A man was arrested following an extensive investigation into a number of offences by Horsham and Banyule Crime Investigation Units. IN OTHER NEWS: The offences were a burglary at a supermarket in Dimboola, a burglary in Horsham and an aggravated burglary in Eltham. A 32 year old Hopper's Crossing male has been arrested and is currently assisting investigators with their inquiries.

