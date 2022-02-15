news, local-news,

A burglar has been thwarted thanks to technology used at a farm in Murtoa. A Horsham man, age 55, has been charged with multiple offences after he was found at a Murtoa farm on Friday night, February 11. The farmer was alerted to the burglar by CCTV cameras that were operating on the property. The farmer immediately contacted police and went to the farm where he disturbed the offender who fled in his vehicle. IN OTHER NEWS: During the escape the offender lost control of his vehicle and crashed receiving minor injuries. Murtoa Police were quickly on the scene and arrested the man who has since been charged and bailed to appear at the Horsham Magistrates Court on May 30. The Wimmera Proactive Policing Unit would like to remind the public, especially farmers, of the importance of installing crime prevention measures on their farms. For further advice re farm crime prevention contact your nearest Police Station.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32EWqfszw8TEBa3dBtUSucU/105516d1-31c4-4de6-ae61-647872b1224a.jpg/r7_220_3160_2001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg