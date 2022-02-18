news, local-news,

YOUNG skaters in Horsham will have the chance to show off their skills at a skate, scoot at BMX event to be held at Horsham Skate Park on Saturday. On February 19, Horsham FReeZa events are hosting three separate competitions in the city - the first public FReeZa event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grampians Community Health is running the comp with young people leading the way, and local community groups have jumped on board. Grampians Community Health youth worker Zoe Douglass said local skating identities Benny Hallam, Dylan Bates and Jed Hermans had been a driving force behind the competition. READ MORE: "They are handing out registration forms, planning the music, organising sponsors and prizes, designing the layout for the event and will emcee and judge on the day," she said. "They're leading the charge; I'm just doing the background work." Ms Douglass said it was exciting to be organising local events for youth after a long break. "Young people are excited and enthusiastic about the event; we're getting amazing feedback," she said. "It's got the community rallying behind it and a great way to use the skate park as a family- friendly social area." The event will be supported by Horsham Rural City Council, GWMWater, Youth Justice, Rotary, the Proactive Policing Unit and many other Horsham businesses who have donated goods for the day. There will be under 12, under 16 and open categories for each of the three categories. There will be a sausage sizzle and water provided and a coffee van on site. Registration forms are available at Grampians Community Health Horsham and Horsham Cyclery. FReeZA is a Victorian State Government Initiative to support all ages drug, alcohol and smoke free entertainment for 15-to -25-year-olds.

